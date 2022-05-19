fbpx
News

Apple Watch Series 6 is $130 off on Amazon

Only the 40mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) colourway is currently discounted

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 19, 20228:06 PM EDT
0 comments

The 2020-released Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at Amazon.

Regularly available for $529.99, the 40mm GPS variant of the smartwatch is currently available for $399.99, marking a $130 or 25 percent discount.

It’s worth noting that only the 40mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) colourway is currently discounted.

The 2020-released smartwatch runs on Apple’s S6 chipset and features a 1.78-inch Always-on Retina LTPO OLED 448 x 368 pixel resolution display with all the features we’ve grown to love, including SpO2 detection, ECG, sleep data, fitness tracking and more.

In his review of the Apple Watch Series 6, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke gave the smartwatch an 8/10 rating.

Follow the link below to purchase the Apple Watch 40mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) from Amazon for $399.99.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Product(RED) - Aluminum Case with Product(RED) - Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Product(RED) - Aluminum Case with Product(RED) - Sport Band
$399.99
Buy Now
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
05/20/2022 12:03 am GMT

Source: Amazon

Comments