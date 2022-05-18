Virgin Plus users can get a free one month trial of Crave until August 7

Virgin Plus users can currently avail a free month of Crave, the Bell-owned video-on-demand service.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘cheapmf,‘ to claim the promo, you’ll need to enter your credentials on this page, to verify that you actually are a Virgin Plus service user. Once verified, you’ll get a text message from Virgin Plus that contains the Crave Total plan promo code.

Simply enter the promo code you receive on Crave’s promo redemption page here, and you’re all set up to enjoy one month of free Crave.

It’s worth noting that the promo code is applicable for redemption no later than August 7th, 2022. Each promo code is single-use, and after the first month, you’ll pay $19.99 to continue using Crave. If you only want to try out the service for a month, make sure to cancel it before the one-month mark to avoid being charged.

Also worth noting is that the offer isn’t available to current Crave subscribers, and is only for those who are trying out the streaming service for the first time.

Virgin Home Phone and Home Internet members can also redeem the Crave promo using the My Benefits App on Wi‑Fi.

Learn more about the promotion here and here.

Source: Virgin Plus Via: RedFlagDeals