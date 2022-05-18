New Anker 563 USB-C docking station supports triple-displays on M1 Macs

Anker is launching a new USB-C docking stating, bringing a variety of support and ports. More importantly, the Anker 563 USB-C dock features two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort port for multiple displays.

Upon the introduction of the M1 MacBook line, Apple’s devices only supported single external displays. Though, eager users and third-party developers found ways around that. However, for many users, the process was very obtuse. This is where the 10-in-1 Anker 563 dock.

M1 Mac users can now enjoy the use of up to three additional displays. When using a single 4K display via HDMI, the docking station can render at 30Hz. A second display using an HDMI and/or DisplayPort will be restricted to 2K at 50Hz or 60Hz.

So although the Anker 563 does give reliable options for external display, users should have their expectations set accordingly. Many of the limitations are due to the station running on over a single USC-C cable.

On top of its display ports, the Anker 563 features a USB-C Power Delivery port, supporting 100 watts to the host computer. Additionally, it features two 5 Gbps USB ports, one a USB-A and the other a USB-C. Two standard USB-A ports are also available. Finally, the station includes the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, ethernet, and power supply.

Based on its design, the Anker 563 station is compact to fit a number of setups. It’s small enough to fit in a bag and be taken to the office or be kept at your home desk.

It is currently available on Anker’s website for $249 USD (roughly $319 CAD).

Image credit: Anker

Via: MacRumors