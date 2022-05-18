Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro could feature a massive camera array

If these leaked case photos are accurate, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones might feature a borderline comically large camera bump.

The image, shared initially on China-based social media platform Weibo and then posted on Twitter by ‘DuanRui,‘ shows off four cases for Apple’s rumoured iPhone 14 lineup: the 6.1-inch iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

To be clear, we don’t know for sure what Apple will call its next smartphone, so these names are based on rumours. For example, there’s a possibility Apple could shift back to the ‘S’ naming scheme and call its 2022 smartphone the iPhone 14S.

That said, it’s expected that Apple will ditch the iPhone mini from its lineup with the iPhone 14 series following poor sales of the mini version of the tech giant’s smartphone over the past few years.

Based on the leaked case photo, the camera bump for the iPhone 14 looks reasonable, but the iPhone 14 Pro series’ array is massive and takes up the majority of the smartphone’s upper half, pushing well past the size of the current iPhone 13 Pro’s/iPhone 13 Pro Max’s. YouTuber Unbox Therapy recently published a video showing off the size of the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera bump if you want a better look at the expansive array.

According to earlier leaks, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro devices will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel camera that shoots at 12-megapixels through pixel binning, which turns four pixels into one and results in a better quality image. Samsung’s high-end smartphones have featured pixel binning for the last few years. Other rumours point to Apple’s high-end 2022 iPhones featuring the ability to shoot 8K video.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is rumoured to ditch the now-familiar notch for a pill-shaped front-facing hole-punch shooter that sounds strikingly similar to the ‘Infinite-O’ display Samsung has featured in its devices for several years. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 will reportedly still include a notch.

Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 14 series this coming fall.

Source: @duanrui1205 (Weibo) Via: More