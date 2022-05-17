What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late May 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of May.

Her Story (PC) — May 17th

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 17th

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC) — May 17th

Skate (Cloud) EA Play — May 17th

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 17th

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 19th

Vampire Survivors (PC) — May 19th

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 24th

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) — May 24th

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) — May 26th

Cricket 22 (PC) — May 27th

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 27th

Meanwhile, the following 11 Game Pass titles now have Touch Controls on mobile:

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 31st:

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Source: Xbox