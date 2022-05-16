Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumoured to feature ‘strongest 3x camera’

It looks like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a pretty good camera setup, according to the well-known leaker Ice Universe.

Samsung's strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

According to the tipster, the Z Fold 4 will sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel zoom camera with 3x zoom. Ice Universe says this is the strongest 3x camera ever, even better than the S22 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra sports a 3x optical zoom, alongside a periscope camera with a 10x optical zoom. Ice Universe is talking about the S22 Ultra’s 3x optical zoom and not the S22 Ultra’s periscope lens. This means the Z Fold 4 won’t zoom further than the S22 Ultra, but its 3x optical will be superior.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to launch alongside the Z Flip 4 and perhaps another foldable in either August or September.

Source: Ice Universe