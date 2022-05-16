Google is working with Samsung to help users sync fitness data between apps

After joining forces to develop a unified WearOS for wearables, Samsung and Google are again partnering up to create ‘Health Connect,’ “a platform and API for Android app developers” that will give developers an option to sync, securely access and share health and fitness data across Android devices, allowing users to better keep track of their health data across different devices.

The new feature, which is optional for users to opt into, will allow developers to compile user health data, including activity, sleep, nutrition, body measurements and vitals like heart rate and blood pressure, and store it on an encrypted hub on the user’s device. The Health Connect app will be able to access all the data, though users “will have full control over their privacy settings, with granular controls to see which apps are requesting access to data at any given time,” reads Google’s post about the new feature. “Users will have the ability to shut off access or delete data they don’t want on their device, and the option to prioritize one data source over another when using multiple apps.”

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect,” said Samsung’s executive vice president TaeJong Jay Yang, in a press release. “I’m excited to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With users’ permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”

Health Connect is available to developers today from the Android Jetpack. In addition to Samsung, Google is collaborating on an early access Health Connect program with MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness, and Withings.

Learn more about Health Connect here.

Source: Google