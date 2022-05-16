Elon Musk says Twitter’s legal reps told him he violated an NDA

Elon Musk is (allegedly) not on Twitter’s good side.

The social media giant’s legal team said he violated an NDA by revealing Twitter’s sample size for checks on automated users was 100, according to a tweet Musk made.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened,” Musk tweeted on May 14th.

Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

The alleged warning stems from a May 13th tweet Musk made saying the deal to purchase Twitter was “temporarily on hold” while his team looked into numbers on fake and spam accounts.

Musk revealed the figure after a Twitter user asked him to “elaborate on the process” his team was using. Musk also invited “others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”

Source: @elonmusk Via: Reuters (Globe and Mail)