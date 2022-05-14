Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [May 9-15]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Kids in the Hall [Amazon Original]

The iconic Canadian sketch comedy troupe is back. All five original group members — Etobicoke, Ontario’s Dave Foley, Edmonton’s Bruce McCulloch, Montreal’s Kevin McDonald, Ottawa’s Mark McKinney and Brampton, Ontario’s Scott Thompson — have returned for new sketches.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: May 13th, 2022

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 27 minutes each)

Stream Kids in the Hall here.

Apple TV+

The Essex Serpent [Apple Original]

After moving to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent, a London widow bonds with the local pastor until tragedy strikes and locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Based on Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Essex Serpent stars Claire Danes (Homeland) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 13th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Essex Serpent here.

Crave

Hacks (Season 2)

Deborah and Ava set out on a cross-country trip to workshop Deborah’s latest stand-up act.

Hacks was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Broad City) and stars Jean Smart (Watchmen), Hannah Einbinder (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman) and Jane Adams (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind).

Crave premiere date: May 12th, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Hacks here.

The Matrix Resurrections

Sixty years after the events of Revolutions, Neo finds himself drawn back into the Matrix to fight alongside a new group of rebels and rescue Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections was co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski (The Matrix trilogy) and features Toronto’s Keanu Reeves and Burnaby, B.C.’s Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) and Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) join the cast.

Theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2021

Crave premiere date: May 13th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi, action

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Stream The Matrix Resurrections here.

See For Me

After three criminals break into the home she’s housesitting, a visually-impaired teen must use a smartphone app to connect to a remote helper.

See For Me was directed by Calgary’s Randall Okita (The Lockpicker) and stars Skyler Davenport (Sword Art Online), Calgary’s Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Flash), Pascal Langdale (Killjoys), Saskatoon’s Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) and Toronto’s Laura Vandervoort (Smallville).

The film was shot in and around Toronto.

Theatrical release date: January 7th, 2022

Crave premiere date: May 13th, 2022

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream See For Me here.

Shoresy [Crave Original]

This Letterkenny spin-off follows the titular foul-mouthed hockey player as he moves to Sudbury to join the struggling local hockey team.

Shoresy was created by Listowell, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (Letterkenny) and stars Keeso, Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation’s Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Tribal), Toronto’s Tasya Teles (The 100) and Blair Lamora (Outlander).

Crave premiere date: May 13th, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 21 to 30 minutes each)

Stream Shoresy here.

Disney+

The Quest [Disney+ Original]

Eight real-life teenagers (“Paladins”) are dropped into a fictional world in a competition centred around fulfilling an ancient fantastical prophecy.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 13th, 2022 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 47 minutes each)

Stream The Quest here.

Sneakerella [Disney+ Original]

A stock boy in Queens falls in love with Manhattan’s “Princess Charming” and pursues his dreams of becoming a sneaker designer with the help of his best friend and Fairy Godfather.

A modern re-imagining of Cinderella, Sneakerella was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) and stars Chosen Jacobs (It series), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere), NBA star John Salley and Brantford, Ontario’s Devyn Nekoda (Utopia Falls).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in and around Toronto.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 13th, 2022

Genre: Musical comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Stream Sneakerella here.

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer [Netflix Original]

An L.A. defense attorney works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.

Based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel, The Brass Verdict, The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Cake), Guelph, Ontario’s Neve Campbell (Scream series), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) and Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 13th, 2022

Genre: Legal drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (46 to 56 minutes each)

Stream The Lincoln Lawyer here.

Operation Mincemeat [Netflix Original]

Based on a true story, two British intelligence officers hatch a bold scheme to dupe the Nazis and alter the course of World War II.

Operation Mincemeat was directed by John Madden (Shakespeare in Love) and stars Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Matthew Macfayden (Succession), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) and Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey).

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2022

Genre: War drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Stream Operation Mincemeat here.

Our Father [Netflix Original]

Director Lucie Jourdan (Taken at Birth) unpacks the disturbing true story of a popular U.S. doctor who was secretly inseminating dozens of patients with his own sperm.

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Our Father here.

Paramount+

The Lost City

Novelist Loretta Sage and her cover model Alan Caprison must escape a billionaire, who demands Loretta’s help in finding a lost city.

The Lost City was directed by the Nee Brothers (Band of Robbers) and stars Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side), Channing Tatum (Jump Street series), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter series) and Brad Pitt (Ocean’s series).

Theatrical release date: March 25th, 2022

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2022

Genre: Adventure, romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Stream The Lost City here.

