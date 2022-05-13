Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards hits Switch’s Online Expansion Pack next week

The next title to land on Nintendo’s Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’ tier is Kirby 64: the Crystal Shards on May 20th.

The game was initially released in 2000 on the Nintendo 64 and is a 2D platformer with 3D graphics. For some reason, the game flew under my radar when it was first released even though I only owned an N64 and purchased nearly every major game for the console.

Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐ Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/4YtfIZ2Cnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

The next game to land on the Expansion Pack is N64 classic Mario Golf, though its specific release date is still unknown.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Image credit: Screenshot

Source: @NintendoAmerica