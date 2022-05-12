Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 unofficial renders showcases nothing new

First, we saw unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now we’re checking out unofficial renders of the Z Flip 4.

This leak comes from OnLeaks via 91Mobiles, and shows off a phone that’s almost identical to its predecessor.

And now comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip4! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad This time, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/ShA5fPfGCr pic.twitter.com/ZHt4KYJQJ8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2022

According to the leak, the Z Flip 4 will feature a 6.7-inch foldable display with a hole-punch selfie cutout in the middle, USB-C port, SIM tray, speaker grill, dual cameras, and a secondary screen that displays time and notifications

The foldable will release in a blue colour variant, but multiple colours will be offered. Additionally, 91Mobiles speculates that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. The phone’s rear also features a two-tone colouring similar to last year’s model.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Flip 4, but it will likely appear in August or September.

Image credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles