Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 unofficial renders showcases nothing new

The Z Flip 3 will likely look very similar to the Z Flip 2

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
May 12, 20224:41 PM EDT
First, we saw unofficial renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now we’re checking out unofficial renders of the Z Flip 4.

This leak comes from OnLeaks via 91Mobiles, and shows off a phone that’s almost identical to its predecessor.

According to the leak, the Z Flip 4 will feature a 6.7-inch foldable display with a hole-punch selfie cutout in the middle, USB-C  port, SIM tray, speaker grill, dual cameras, and a secondary screen that displays time and notifications

The foldable will release in a blue colour variant, but multiple colours will be offered. Additionally, 91Mobiles speculates that the device will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. The phone’s rear also features a two-tone colouring similar to last year’s model.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Flip 4, but it will likely appear in August or September.

Image credit: OnLeaks

Source: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles

