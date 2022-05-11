Sonos’ Roam speaker is now available in three new colours

Alongside the launch of its new Ray soundbar and the digital voice control assistant, Sonos also revealed new Sonos Roam colours.

This year it comes in Sunset (burnt orange), Olive (green) and Wave (a soft blue). All three colours match the Sonos branding really well to my eyes and they’re pretty exciting to see, since they, hopefully, represent more colourful Sonos speakers to come.

Back in 2018, the audio company released a limited run of colourful Sonos Play One speakers in collaboration with the design firm HAY. These looked awesome but since then Sonos products have been limited to simple black and whites.

The speaker starts at $229. The full review is available here.