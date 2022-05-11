Google reveals new Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation

During its I/O 2022 developer keynote, Google revealed its upcoming Pixel Buds Pro, the tech giant’s first wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Along with a new design that features a custom-built six-core audio processor, the Buds Pro feature ‘Spatial Audio’ when paired with a Pixel smartphone and improved battery life over the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds 6a.

Other notable features include sensors that “measure the pressure in your ear canal so the earbuds can actively relieve it and stay comfortable.” As someone who often finds wireless earbuds uncomfortable, I’m very interested in this feature. Google says the Buds Pro feature a “Silent seal” algorithm that’s capable of adapting to your ear’s shape.

Like Apple’s AirPods, Google says the Pixel Buds Pro is designed to automatically switch between Android devices via “intelligent” audio switching. The Buds Pro are also IPX4 water-resistant.

#PixelBuds Pro come in four fun colors! Which one will you go with?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/NEqFbySUSL — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Though the Pixel Buds Pro seems very promising on paper, the Pixel Buds (2020) suffered from widespread connectivity issues. For what it’s worth, I didn’t encounter these problems with the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds and used them quite frequently.

The Pixel Buds Pro will cost $259 in Canada. It’s currently only possible to subscribe for updates on the Buds Pro’s available on Google’s Canadian website. The Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order on July 21st in Canada, but it’s unclear when they’ll release. Google also revealed its Pixel Watch, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6a at I/O.

For all of our content from I/O 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Google