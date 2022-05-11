Google reveals Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O 2022

In a surprising turn of events, Google showed off its upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its I/O 2022 keynote.

The rear of the smartphone features a new aluminum finish on its visor, making it more striking than the current Pixel 6 series.

Take a sneak peek at #Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro 👀 ✨ Evolution of the Pixel design

🧠 Next-gen Google Tensor chip

📱 #Android13 And lots more too. We just can’t say yet. 🤫#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RfEfTGQ9p8 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

The Pixel 7 Pro will launch in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Hazel’ colours, whereas the Pixel 7 will come in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Lemongrass.’ Additionally, it will come with Android 13, the next generation of Google’s Tensor chip and more.

We’ll likely need to wait a couple of months before we get to see the front of the Pixel 7/Pixel 7 Pro. Google says the handset will launch in the fall, hinting at an October like in previous years. The Pixel 7 series will launch alongside Google’s Pixel Watch.

Google also revealed its Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a during its I/O keynote. For all of our content from I/O 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Google