Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X70 5G modem

Qualcomm has announced that the 5G version of its Snapdragon X70 modem will make its way to mobile devices by late 2022. The company made the announcement at its 5G summit.

The chipmaker says that the X70 5G harnesses AI power for 10 gigabit 5G downloads as well as fast upload speeds, low latency, coverage and power efficiency. The modem sports Qualcomm’s 5G AI Suite, Ultra-Low Latency Suite, PowerSave Gen 3 uplink carrier aggregation, standalone mmWave and 4X sub-6 carrier aggregation and more.

Additionally, Qualcomm’s Smart Transit 3.0 technology features an upgraded license that extends support to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth transit power management. It can transmit power across 2G-5G, mmWave, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 6, 6E and 7 and Bluetooth radios.

“Snapdragon X70 gives operators the ability to deliver extreme 5G capacity, multi-Gigabit data speeds, and new use cases across devices from smartphones to laptops, fixed wireless access equipment, industrial machines, and more,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm, in a press release.

Qualcomm says it will work with smartphone manufacturers to implement the X70 modem 5G modem in new smartphones. It’s likely we’ll see the X70 5G on high to mid-range tier handsets.