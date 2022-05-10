NFTs arrive on Instagram this week, Facebook to follow soon

After multiple reports about Instagram integrating NFTs from earlier this year, the feature is finally rolling out, as confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“We’re starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so that creators and collectors can display their NFTs,” said Zuckerberg. “We’re going to bring similar functionality to Facebook soon, too, and then maybe to other apps in our family.”

While the experiment is starting on Instagram, it like won’t be long before Facebook, its Messenger and WhatsApp incorporate digital collectibles as well. Zuckerberg also commented that Meta is working on Augmented Reality (AR) NFTs that would render as 3D digital art which users would be able to display on Instagram Stories through its Spark AR software.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the feature will be available to a “handful of U.S. creators and collectors” this week, and that there will be no additional fees associated with posting or sharing NFTs. Chains that Instagram will support initially include Ethereum and Polygon, with support for Solana and Flow to come at a later date.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉 This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG. See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

The new feature will allow Instagram users to show off the NFTs they’ve created or purchased on their feed, stories and messaging. “We do think one of the unique opportunities we have is to make Web3 technologies accessible to a much broader range of people,” said Mosseri. “And NFTs specifically we think will be interesting not only to creators who create NFT art, but also people who want to collect it.”

While Zuckerberg has said in the past that users would be able to mint, buy and sell NFTs on Instagram, it doesn’t seem like that functionality is coming yet.

Image credit: @MetaNewsroom

Source: @MetaNewsroom