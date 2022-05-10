Here’s how much the DJI Mini 3 Pro costs in Canada

DJI’s Mini 3 Pro is shaping up to be one of the most exciting drones to hit the market in years, but it’s not cheap.

The sub-250g drone is sold in three packages this year. The basic $869 package comes with the Mini 3 Pro drone and nothing else. This option is just for people who already own a DJI RC-N1 controller.

The next package includes the DJI RC-N1 controller and comes in at $979. This is the same controller that’s been included with DJI drones over the past few years. The final buying option comes with the new DJI RC controller and costs $1,179. This controller features a built-in screen.

The company also offers two ‘Fly More Kits’ to go along with the new drone. Both are the same, but one includes heavier batteries, each giving pilots up to 47 minutes of flight time, but at the cost of pushing the drone over the 250g limit, which means it requires a license to fly in Canada.

Beyond that difference, both kits include a fairly simple, but useful carrying case, two batteries, two extra propeller sets, a charging dock for the batteries, spare screws and a USB-C cable.

The standard Fly More Kit costs $250, and the Fly More Kit Plus retails for $320.

Pricing

DJI’s website lists the drones in USD, but you can still order them in Canada. The Canadian pricing we have reflects what third-party retailers should be selling the drone at.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (No RC) – $669 USD ( CAD $869 )

DJI Mini 3 Pro (RC-N1) – $759 USD ( CAD $979 )

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) – $909 USD ( CAD $1,179 )

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit – $189 USD ( CAD $249 )

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus – $249 USD ( CAD $319 )

Review

Watch my review of the DJI Min 3 Pro below or read the written story.