Samsung discounts gaming monitors by up to 40 percent

Amazon Canada and Samsung have a stellar deal happening right now that offers an impressive 39 percent off the 24-inch Odyssey G3 gaming monitor.

The cost is currently $198, which translates into a $200 savings.

The G302 Series is a 24-inch display with a 144HZ refresh rate that has a FHD 1080p resolution.

In addition, there’s also the 28-inch option available at a 10 percent savings for $898.00.

Finally, the Samsung 49-inch QLED 120Hz curved super wide 32:9 gaming monitor is also discounted to $1,412, a savings of 6 percent.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon