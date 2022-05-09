Motorola Razr 2 successor to look more like Samsung’s Flip 3 than Razr

Motorola’s next foldable device has leaked online with the codename ‘Maven.’ This time, Motorola has reportedly developed a flagship-level handset that’s scheduled to launch in the summer, according to 91mobiles.

The phone sports more of resemblance to Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 3 than the Razr or Razr 5G. For example, the device is overall boxier and features two rear-facing cameras like Samsung’s Flip 3. According to the rumour, Maven will offer a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter and a 13-megapixel camera for macro and ultra-wide shots.

Additionally, the phone is expected to sport a 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie shooter, with an FHD+ interior folding display. The standard variant of the device is supposed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with the “Plus variant” of the device sporting the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The phone will also lose the bottom chin featured on previous Razr devices and offers a more modern appearance.

Alongside Maven, Felix is another device that Motorola is working on. The device features a rollable display, instead of a folding one like the Razr. It’s unclear when Felix would make an appearance as the device is in its very early stages of development, according to 91mobiles. However, the publisher guesses that it’s at least a year away from launching.

While many other companies that are or have talked about rollable phones, like LG, TCL and Samsung, Motorola isn’t working on making a device with a bigger display, but is instead trying to make the phone more pocket friendly.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that Motorola has already started working on ‘Juno,’ the successor of Maven (the Razr 3). This device is also a year away from, however. 91mobiles says that the foldable will release in either late July or early August and come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour variants.

Image Credit: 91mobiles

Source: 91mobiles, (2), Evan Blass