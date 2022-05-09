BMO ranks first for its mobile banking app in Insider Intelligence study

A new study examining the largest financial institutions in Canada ranks BMO first for its mobile banking capabilities.

Insider Intelligence Canada’s Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark 2022 report examines how the mobile apps of the top seven financial institutions meet customer demand.

BMO’s app earned its top marks in the categories of digital money management, account management and alerts.

The recognition comes after the banking giant made several changes to its mobile app, including launching Selfie ID, which lets customers confirm their identity through a selfie.

“This recognition of BMO’s #1 mobile banking experience is a testament to our continued focus on meeting customers where they are with leading digital experiences that help them make real financial progress,” Ernie Johannson, group head of personal and business banking at BMO, said.

“Our teams are committed to continued innovation that makes money management more convenient and meets customer expectations.”

Source: BMO