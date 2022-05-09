Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods Pro could launch this fall, new AirPods Max colours coming

Apple could finally have plans to release the long-awaited successor to the high-end AirPods Pro this coming fall.

According to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro will offer improved audio quality and new health features. The fall timeline backs up a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stating that the new wireless earbuds could feature a refreshed charging case, lossless audio support and a design that ditches the stem.

Apple’s AirPods Pro first released back in 2019, so the wireless earbuds are overdue for a refresh at this point.

Along with refreshed AirPods Pro, Gurman says that Apple plans to release new AirPods Max colours rather than an entirely new model of the over-ear headphones. That said, it’s unclear what colours Apple might release.

The AirPods Max are currently only available in ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Pink’ and ‘Sky Blue,’ so there’s ample opportunity for more colourways. Perhaps Apple could borrow the excellent ‘Sage Grey’ or ‘Stone Purple’ colour from the Beats Fit Pro.

Hopefully, a refresh of the AirPods Max is still in the works that solve some of the pricey headphones’ most significant issues, including the lacklustre case.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors