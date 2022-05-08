What are you excited to see at Google I/O 2022?

Google I/O is later this week, and we’re expecting to see new Android updates and unrevealed hardware. If you want to learn more about what might appear at this year’s I/O, check out my ‘What to expect’ story.

However, for this week’s MobileSyrup Community Question, we want to know: what are you excited to see at Google I/O?

While new Android features are always interesting, I want to see fresh hardware. Rumours hint that Google will finally reveal the Pixel 6a and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch.

I’ve also been waiting for a Pixel Watch for what feels like half a decade now, so I’m excited to see what Google might have in store for us.

Last week, someone who got their hands on the rumoured smartwatch early said that the Pixel Watch’s band is the “most comfortable” they’ve ever worn. Additionally, reports indicate the wearable will measure in at 20mm and sport a crown.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Watch hasn’t appeared on Canada’s Radio Equipment listing, so it’s possible it won’t launch here at the same time as the United States.

Let us know what you’re most excited about for May 11th’s Google I/O event.