Chatr Mobile is offering 3GB of bonus data for six months

Chatr Mobile is offering a flash sale featuring 3GB of bonus data for six months.

This flash sale is available until May 9th. Below are all of the offers:

$70 for 23GB with 500MB with autopay

$60 for 18GB with 500MB with autopay

$50 for 13GB with 500MB with autopay

$40 for 7.5GB with 500MB with autopay

$35 for 5.5GB with 500MB with autopay

$25 for 3.5GB with 500MB with autopay

After six months you’ll lose the extra 3GB of data, however. You’ll also need to purchase a SIM card for the plan.

These plans also come with unlimited Canada/US Talk, unlimited text, 3G speeds, voicemail and more. To clarify, the autopay bonus is when you sign up for automatic payment withdrawals from your debit or credit card accounts.

You can check out Lucky’s deal here.

Source: Chatr