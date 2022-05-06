Latest Anker deals offers big discounts on portable chargers, cables

Now that life is somewhat back to ‘normal’ and people are on the move again, it’s time to amp up your tech game with a few portable chargers and cables that can give you a boost while you’re in the wild.
Here are a few deals from Anker, with discounts up to 30 percent:
- Anker Wireless Charger for $21.99 (save 15%)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion III PIQ 3.0, 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $49.99 (save 10%)
- Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger for $52.99 (save 12%)
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 for $39.99 (save 11%)
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $84.99 (save 11%)
- Anker USB C Charger 20W for $34.99 (save 13%)
- Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $65.99
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand for $21.99 (save 15%)
- Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable for $33.99 (with $6 coupon)
- USB Type C Cable, Anker [2-Pack 6Ft] for $15.99 (with $2 coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 (save 20%)
- Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $538.99 (save 30%)
- Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (save 18%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada