You can now play Fortnite on your iOS device through Xbox Cloud Gaming

After finding a way to come back to iOS and iPadOS via Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service, iPad and iPhone Fortnite gamers will be pleased to know that Xbox is offering Fortnite for free as part of its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Starting today, anyone with a Microsoft account and an iOS or Android device, in addition to PCs can access Fortnite directly from Xbox Cloud Gaming without any installation or membership needed. All you need is a device with a browser and you’ll be able to access Fortnite through the cloud service.

Take your Victory Royale to the Cloud. Drop into @FortniteGame on your phone, tablet, or PC with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for free. No install or subscription required: https://t.co/uh6uFw2PgD pic.twitter.com/P5x4NneZmw — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2022

Additionally, since the game is available on all supported platforms, you can play Fortnite with your desired controls, including touch, controller or mouse and keyboard.

While the streamed version via Xbox Cloud won’t be as smooth and responsive as an in-device app, it’s still better than nothing for those longing to play Fortnite on their iPhones and iPad again. Further, Xbox says that it is looking to add more free-to-play titles to its cloud service, but it didn’t mention which games it is targeting.

Learn about how to access Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox