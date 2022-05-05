Vidéotron is offering displaced Ukranians six months of free mobile service

It’s been more than two-and-a-half months since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and Montreal-based Vidéotron is continuing to extend support.

After waiving off long-distance charges for calls made to the country, Vidéotron is now offering displaced Ukrainians new to Canada six months of free mobile service.

“Starting May 9, newcomers from Ukraine will be offered a free All-Inclusive 20 GB plan for six months to help them stay in touch with family and loved ones,” reads the provider’s release about the initiative. Additionally, Vidéotron will also donate about 1,000 refurbished mobile devices, which will be distributed to Ukrainian families in need.

Displaced Ukrainians new to Canada need to visit one of Vidéotron’s participating stores with a piece of ID and a proof of entry to Canada to avail the offer. Find the participating stores below:

Videotron Store Beaubien East — 2550 Beaubien Street East, Montreal, Quebec, H1Y 1G3

Videotron Store Côte -des-Neiges — 6000 Côte-des-Neiges Road, Montreal, Quebec, H3S 1Z8

Videotron Store Laval Center — 1600 Le Corbusier Boulevard, Laval, Quebec, H7S 1Y9

Videotron Store Vimont — 2133-A Laurentides Boulevard, Laval, Quebec, H7M 4M2

Videotron Store Lafontaine — 1950 Curé-Labelle Boulevard, Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, J7Y 1S1

Videotron Store Place Longueuil — 825 St-Laurent Street West, Longueuil, Quebec, J4K 2V1

Videotron Store Galeries Chagnon — 1200 Alphonse-Desjardins Boulevard, Lévis, Quebec, G6V 6Y8

The offer runs until July 31st, 2022, and applies to all Ukrainians who arrived in Canada on or after January 1st, 2022. Learn more about the initiative here.

Source: Vidéotron