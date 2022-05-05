Trade in an old iPhone or iPad and use credits towards a PS5 at GameStop

Got an old iPhone or iPad you want to get rid of? EBGames GameStop is currently offering a trade-in promotion where you can exchange an old iOS or iPadOS device for store credits that can be spent on a PS5 bundle.

Available only in-store, the trade-in gets you in line for GameStop’s next PS5 Bundle drop. The oldest iPhone GameStop will accept for the trade-in is an iPhone 8, whereas the oldest iPad it will accept is the 11-inch third-gen iPad Pro.

Trading in a 64GB iPhone 8 can net you $175 in-store credits, whereas a 1 TB iPhone 13 Pro max would get you $1,550. You can check your device’s trade-in value here.

It’s worth noting that the offer can not be combined with a different trade, and is limited to one per person. Additionally, the offer page says “Only pristine devices will be accepted,” so if your old device is banged up, it might not be eligible for a trade-in.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: GameStop