Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is scheduled for June 9

Canadian video game personality and event organizer Geoff Keighley’s ‘Summer Game Fest‘ is scheduled for June 9th at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Though the event has already overshadowed the now-cancelled Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in some ways for the past few years, Summer Game Fest is now poised to act as a replacement for E3 in some ways. The “live cross-industry showcase” is expected to feature several notable game reveals, and is once again tied to a separate ‘Day of the Devs’ indie game-focused event.

We Have A Date! Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

In a recent tweet, Keighley confirmed that both the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards will stream at select IMAX theatres in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Get ready!!@IMAX is teaming us with us for #SummerGameFest on June 9 and @TheGameAwards in December! That’s right: Watch all the reveals, surprises and announcements with your friends in select IMAX theaters for full-scale immersion 🙂 This is going to be cool! IMAX LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dvQPIgqF09 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Summer Game Fest won’t be the only gaming event in June. Microsoft recently announced its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is set for June 12th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

