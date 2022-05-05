fbpx
Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is scheduled for June 9

This years event is poised to be a replacement for announcements typically revealed during E3

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
May 5, 20222:13 PM EDT
Canadian video game personality and event organizer Geoff Keighley’s ‘Summer Game Fest‘ is scheduled for June 9th at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Though the event has already overshadowed the now-cancelled Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in some ways for the past few years, Summer Game Fest is now poised to act as a replacement for E3 in some ways. The “live cross-industry showcase” is expected to feature several notable game reveals, and is once again tied to a separate ‘Day of the Devs’ indie game-focused event.

In a recent tweet, Keighley confirmed that both the Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards will stream at select IMAX theatres in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

Summer Game Fest won’t be the only gaming event in June. Microsoft recently announced its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is set for June 12th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Image credit: Summer Game Fest

Source: @geoffkeighley

