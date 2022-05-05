Apple Music replacing some apps in iPhone Dock when installed from App Store

It looks like Apple Music is replacing some apps (even third-party ones) on the iPhone’s Dock after it’s installed.

As first reported by MacRumors, several reports of the issue have appeared on Twitter and Reddit. In one instance, Twitter user Kevin Archer says that Apple Music is only replacing non-Apple apps. Still, TechCrunch says that’s not the case and that Apple Music takes over Apple’s own camera app and Safari in the dock.

Seems like if you download the Apple Music app from App Store, it will automatically appear on your device (iPhone) dock, more than this, it will change any other 3d party app with the Music app. If on your dock, you only have Apple apps it won't do anything. pic.twitter.com/c0pkO9G2pq — Kevin Archer (@IM_Kevin_Archer) May 5, 2022

Other reports state that Apple Music is automatically being set as the iPhone’s default music streaming platform when it’s installed, even if another app has already been set. The issue seems to affect iOS devices running 15.4.1 and earlier versions of iOS 15.

Though it would make sense to assume that this isn’t a bug and is an intentional move on Apple’s part, likely, that isn’t the case given the microscope the company is currently under regarding favouring its own apps.

I just verified this on iOS 15.4.1. With Spotify installed and on the dock, installing Apple Music removed Spotify from the dock and put Apple Music there – without asking. Happens without Apple Music being run, so clearly Apple has rigged their OPERATING SYSTEM to do this! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 5, 2022

That said, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney claims that when he installed Apple Music, Spotify was removed from the dock, stating that Apple has “rigged” iOS to favour its own apps in the Dock despite the random nature of the glitch.

Apple will likely solve this issue relatively quickly.

Source: @TimSweeneyEpic Via: MacRumors, TechCrunch