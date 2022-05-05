Last-minute Mother’s Day tech gifts from Amazon Canada

With Mother’s Day coming in hot this Sunday, there’s still time to secure a nice piece of tech for the mom in your life.
Here’s a rundown of the latest tech deals from Amazon Canada:
- Save up to 27% on Fire Tablets
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99 (21% off)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $34.99 (Save 36%)
- Blink Smart Security Cameras and Doorbells up to 35% off
- Kindle E-readers up to 29% off
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $59.99 (Save 20%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $44.99 (Save 25%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ Omni Series 4K for $439.99 (Save 32%)
- Echo Show for $79.99 (save 38%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) up to 20% off
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $34.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K for $359.99 (save $110)
- All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $124.99 (save $45)
- All-new Echo (4th Gen) for $99.99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV Cube for $129.99 (Save $20)
- All-new Echo Show 5 for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $129.99 (Save $50)
- Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle for $334.97 (Save $110)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essential Bundles up to 23% off
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $409 (Save $70)
- New Apple AirPods Pro for $249.99 (save $30)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $40)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $128.99 (Save $10.99)
- Save $30 on Apple Watch SE GPS
- Oral-B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush up to 25% off
- CREWYN Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $284.99 (save $280)
- ULTREAN Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Select Fitbit Products up to 31% off
- RENPHO Powerful Muscle Massage Gun for $99.99 (save $70)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $799.98 (save $200.01)
- Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $679.99 (save $120)
- Femometer Forehead Thermometer for $36.50 (Save $10.49)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada