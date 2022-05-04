Xbox giving away 12 custom Lego Star Wars consoles for Star Wars Day

Last month, Lucasfilm Games and Warner Bros. released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a well-regarded return to the (brick-filled) galaxy far, far away.

Now, the Lego Group has teamed up with Xbox to celebrate May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day. As part of the celebrations, they’re running a “Lego Star Wars Xbox Sweepstakes” to give away 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles inspired by the latest Lego Star Wars game.

Based on the nine mainline films, the consoles sport unique designs featuring the following characters:

BB-8

Boba Fett

Chewbacca

Darth Maul

Darth Vader

Finn

Kylo Ren

Luke Skywalker

R2-D2

Rey

Stormtrooper

Yoda

As is normally the case with these Xbox giveaways, these consoles are only being produced for the Lego Star Wars Xbox Sweepstakes, so there won’t be any other way to obtain one. To enter the contest, follow the official @Xbox account and retweet the promotional post using the hashtags #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th.

The contest runs from May 4th to 31st.

Source: Xbox