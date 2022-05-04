fbpx
Third-gen AirPods available for all-time low at Amazon

The buds offer six hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 4, 20226:24 PM EDT
Apple’s 2021-released third-gen AirPods are currently available for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Regularly available for $239, the new AirPods are currently listed for $199.99, marking a $39 or 16 percent discount. For reference, other websites, including Best Buy and Apple’s webstore, have the third-gen AirPods listed for $239.

The wireless earbuds don’t offer noise cancellation but do boast spatial audio head tracking and sports Apple’s H1 chip. The buds offer six hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

“The small size of the case combined with the effortless wearability of AirPods made them my go-to wireless earbuds pick up almost every time I left the house,” said MobileSyrup staff reporter Bradley Bennet who gave the third-gen AirPods a 9/10 rating. Read the review below or purchase the 2021-released third-gen AirPods from Amazon here.

AirPods (3rd-gen) Review: Apple’s most convenient buds get better
Apple's new AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds available and they don't even have noise cancelling.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links and these commissions help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

