Samsung S22 camera features are coming to these older devices

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series it hosted a slew of exclusive camera features, including advanced portrait mode with pet recognition, portrait in night mode, telephoto lens support for portrait videos and more.

In March, Samsung shared a list of devices that would get some of the S22’s new camera features through an upcoming software update. Now, XDA Developers says that the software has started rolling out to older devices, including the S21 series. It’s worth noting that this update is only making its way to South Korean S21 devices so far, but I expect to see it on other devices in Canada sometime shortly.

Through Samsung’s South Korean Community forum, we’ve learned what camera features are coming to Samsung’s handsets.

Samsung’s improved night portraits feature will hit the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, S20, Note 20 and Z Fold 2. Additionally, improved auto framing in video mode that provides automatic zoom, is supported on the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G.

Improved video call support for Google Duo, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and more will be available on the S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20 , Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE, S10, Note 10, Z Fold, 10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

The support for auto framing effects for video calls is coming to the S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G.

Better third-party camera app quality for photos taken with social and camera apps downloaded from the Play Store will also be applied with Samsung Camera’s image quality optimization technology. This will come to the S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and S21 FE.

It’s unclear when these devices will hit everyone’s phones, but this offers a better idea of what we’ll see next.

Source: Samsung, XDA Developers