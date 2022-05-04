Google is sunsetting YouTube Go this August

Google is getting rid of its YouTube Go app in August.

Those who are still using the lightweight YouTube app, designed for viewers who live in locations where connectivity is difficult, and data prices are high, will need to install the main YouTube app or visit YouTube.com in their browsers.

YouTube says that it has invested in improvements to the main app experience and making it inclusive for the entire community. Additionally, it has improved performance for entry-level devices for those using a slower network and with user controls to decrease mobile data usage for those with limited data.

Due to this YouTube Go is no longer necessary.

Additionally, the YouTube app will let users create and give them an overall improved user experience.

Source: YouTube