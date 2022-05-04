Google releases Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for Pixel handsets

Google has released Android 12 QPR3 Beta for Pixel smartphones. This update is available for Google Pixel 4 and newer devices, and includes the May 2022 security patch that was recently rolled out.

This update comes with several new updates.

Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen.

Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity.

Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching

The beta also comes with two bugs; therefore, if you enroll in this beta, you will have to deal with the following issues:

In some cases, on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices, the system crashes when the user tries to take a picture using the camera.

In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device’s personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

It’s worth noting that once you download this update, you will not be able to install the Android 13 Beta 1 and will have to wait for Android 13 Beta 2.

For those who don’t know, the Android 12 QPR3 is Google’s Quarterly Platform Release beta, which allows users to try out Pixel features ahead of time. You can head to the official Android Beta website if you want to download the update.

Source: XDA Developers