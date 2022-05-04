Get up to $510 in trade-in value when purchasing the Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3

Samsung Canada is currently offering a solid trade-in deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Aware.’

Valid until July 4th, the new trade-in offer can net you a maximum of $510 trade depending on your trade-in smartphone and its condition. According to Samsung, the $510 quote is based on the maximum trade-in value of a 512GB S21 Ultra.

The deal would essentially bring the starting price of the Z Flip 3 down to $529 and the starting price of the Z Fold 3 down to $1,574.99, from $1,039.99 and $2,084.99, respectively.

Additionally, get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals