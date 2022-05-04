Check out all major May the Fourth video game deals available today

Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox and multiple other online video game stores currently have several Star Wars-themed games on sale to mark May the Fourth, as shared by the deal king @Lbabinz.

Check out the deals below:

Xbox Live

Find all Xbox Live Star Wars deals here.

PlayStation Store

Find all PlayStation Store Star Wars deals here.

Steam

Find all Steam Star Wars deals here.

Nintendo eShop

Find all Nintendo eShop Star Wars deals here.

Humble Bundle

Find all Humble Bundle Star Wars deals.

GOG

Find all GOG Star Wars deals here.

Meta Quest

Image credit: EA

Source: @Lbabinz