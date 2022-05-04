Check out all major May the Fourth video game deals available today

Steam, PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox and multiple other online video game stores currently have several Star Wars-themed games on sale to mark May the Fourth, as shared by the deal king @Lbabinz.
Check out the deals below:
Xbox Live
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle: $21.69 (regularly $30.99)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer: $9.49 (regularly $18.99)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: $10.39 (regularly $51.99)
- Lego Star Wars II: $4.94 (regularly $14.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
Find all Xbox Live Star Wars deals here.
PlayStation Store
- Star Wars Battlefront II: $6.84 (regularly $26.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter: $6.74 (regularly $13.49)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: Available for $64.99
- Star Wars Pinball VR: $16.74 (regularly $33.49)
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle: $15.99 (regularly $31.99)
Find all PlayStation Store Star Wars deals here.
Steam
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005): $4.02 (regularly $11.49)
- Star Wars Empire at War – Gold Pack: $7.97 (regularly $22.79)
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga: $5.69 (regularly $22.79)
Find all Steam Star Wars deals here.
Nintendo eShop
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $14.95 (regularly $19.94)
- Star Wars Republic Commando: $9.97 (regularly $19.94)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer: $9.44 (regularly $18.89)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast: $6.29 (regularly $12.59)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $12.59 (regularly $25.19)
Find all Nintendo eShop Star Wars deals here.
Humble Bundle
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (2005): $4.49 (regularly $12.84)
- Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars: $6.42 (regularly $25.69)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy: $4.02 (regularly $11.49)
- Star Wars Collection: $70.69 (regularly $128.53)
Find all Humble Bundle Star Wars deals.
GOG
- Lego Star Wars – The Complete Saga: $5.74 (regularly $22.79)
- Star Wars – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition: $7.99 (regularly $22.79)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II: $7.99 (regularly $22.79)
- Lego Star Wars III – The Clone Wars: $5.74 (regularly $22.79)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast: $4.09 (regularly $11.49)
Find all GOG Star Wars deals here.
Meta Quest
- Vader Immortal Pack: $16.99 (regularly $35.97)
- Star Wars Tales + DLC Bundle: $20.69 (regularly $40.98)
- Star Wars Pinball VR: $16.62 (regularly $28.99)
Image credit: EA
Source: @Lbabinz