Xbox unveils new ‘Deep Pink’ wireless controller

Xbox has launched a new controller variant, Deep Pink.

Other than the all-pink front design with a white rear, this is a standard Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox consoles and PC. As such, it’s priced at the usual $74.99 and can be ordered from retailers like the Microsoft Store.

Deep Pink joins a lineup of Xbox Wireless Controllers that includes standard Black and White options, as well as slightly more expensive variants like ‘Aqua Shift’ and ‘Daystrike Camo.’

The company also offers a ‘Design Lab’ service through which you can create your own custom controller at a higher cost.

Image credit: Microsoft