What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early May 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of May. Notably, EA Vancouver’s NHL 22 is among this batch of new Game Pass titles.

Loot River (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 3rd

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 5th

Citizen Sleep (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 5th

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 10th

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 10th

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console and PC) — May 10th

NHL 22 (Console) — May 12th [EA Play]

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) is leaving Game Pass on May 10th, while the following titles are exiting the catalogue on May 15th:

Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Steep (Cloud and Console)

The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Further, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox