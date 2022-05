Save $70 on select Apple Watch SE and Series 7 models at Staples

Staples Canada currently has various colourways for the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale just in time for Mother’s Day.

Check out the Apple Watch deals below:

It’s worth noting that these deals end tonight, at 11:59pm ET, so act fast if you’ve been wanting to pickup a new wearable.

For other Mother’s Day gift suggestions, check out the link below:

MobileSyrup Mother's Day Gift Guide [2022 Edition] Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and like always, it's creeping up a little sooner than some might expect. You don’t want to be the offspring that doesn't show mom love by forgetting about her special day. Read Now

Source: Staples