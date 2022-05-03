Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves is now available in Canada

343 Industries’ long-awaited and long-overdue second season of Halo Infinite content is now available in Canada.

As of 2pm ET/11am PT, Halo Infinite Season 2 Lonewolves is live in Canada. Lonewolves includes the return of classic game modes like ‘King of the Hill’ and the small-scale, battle royale-like ‘Last Spartan Standing.’

Other features include two new maps, ‘Catalyst’ and ‘Breaker,’ and a new 100-tier paid battle pass with additional armour and other cosmetic unlockables. Thankfully, 343 Industries has also added new mode variants to several playlists, including ‘Rocket Repulsors,’ ‘Ninja Slayer,’ and ‘Vampireball.’

Finally, Season 2 offers quality of life improvements to overall gameplay, and ranked multiplayer has been reset.

Those hoping for campaign co-op will need to wait until August for the update to arrive. Further, Forge, Infinite‘s custom map maker, won’t launch in open beta won’t until September 2022.

If Halo Infinite’s Season 2 update doesn’t install automatically, be sure to push it through manually (I needed to do this on the Xbox Series X).

Though Season 2 brings much-needed fresh content to the beleaguered multiplayer game, it’s also set to last six months, similar to Season 1. It’s unclear if 343 Industries has enough new content planned to keep Halo Infinite players engaged over that period.

For everything coming to Season 2 so far, check out 343 Industries’ latest blog post.

Image credit: Halo Infinte

Source: 343 Industries