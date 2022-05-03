Google’s 2nd-gen Pixel Stand is discounted on Amazon

Google dropped the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand alongside its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October of last year. Originally retailing for $109, Amazon Canada currently has the wireless charger available for $91.59, marking a $17.41 discount.

Google says the Stand (2nd gen) is made of approximately 39 percent recycled materials. Similar to the previous Pixel Stand, when you put your Pixel 6 device on the charger it works sort of like a Google Home, allowing you say ‘Hey Google’ to activate Nest Cams, adjust temperature and more.

It is capable of 30W fast charging and works with all Pixel devices, the Pixel buds and all other Qi-enabled devices.

What’s unique about the second-gen Pixel Stand is that it sports a built-in fan that operates quietly, and yet doesn’t fail to keep your device cool while charging.

The Stand comes with a 1.5m USB C-to-C cable and a 30W USB-C power adapter. For more information on the Pixel Stand, check out the product listing on Google’s Store.

To purchase the stand for $91.59 from Amazon, click here.

Source: Amazon