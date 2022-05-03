GameStop’s ‘Bloomin’ Good Fun’ sale offers up to 60 percent throughout May

GameStop Canada has announced a ‘Bloomin’ Good Fun’ sale that will offer up to 60 percent off various games and accessories.

Set to run from May 6th to 22nd, the promotion will feature such deals as:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) — $34.99 (regularly $64.99)

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

GRID Legends (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

13 Sentinels (Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

WWE 2K22 (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

The PlayStation 4/Xbox One versions of many of these games are also on sale. Keep in mind, though, that individual deals may end earlier than others, so be sure to check the flyer for specific dates.