Drone carrying guns found stuck in a tree near Ontario-U.S. border

The drone carried 11 handguns in a grocery bag

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
May 3, 202212:42 PM EDT
OPP Drone Handguns

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says that it is currently investigating a drone carrying handguns that was found stuck in a tree near the Ontario-U.S. border.

Lambton County OPP state that the drone was uncovered near Port Lambton, Ontario, in a tree along the St. Clair River that runs between Canada and the United States.

The plastic grocery bag attached to the drone had 11 handguns inside it. The majority of the handguns are prohibited in Canada. It’s unclear what type of drone this is, but it’s substantial and looks like it’s commercial.

Police say that the drone likely came from the United States. Though it remains unclear, this was likely an attempt to smuggle the firearms into Canada.

Image credit: OPP

Via: The Canadian Press (CP24)

