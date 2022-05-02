TekSavvy is now offering 1Gigabit Fibre internet in Tilbury, Ontario

TekSavvy has launched its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Tilbury, Ontario, as part of an investment to provide connectivity to Chatham-Kenty via a high-speed fibre-optic network.

Fibre service is now available to 830 homes and businesses in Tilbury and will continue to roll out to completion for early summer 2022.

“Tilbury is a vital community that straddles one of the busiest highways in Canada,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. “It’s more than appropriate that it be part of the fastest information highway available.”

The service will deliver internet speeds up to 1Gigabit per second. Additionally, all TekSavvy Fibre plans have unlimited usage for customers to game, stream, and surf the internet without any overage charges. No terms committed are required, but customers can choose to sign up for a Fibre 1,000 Unlimited package for a 24-month commitment and receive a $20 bill credit for the first 12 months.

