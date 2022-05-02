Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2022

PlayStation has revealed the new batch of games coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in May.

This month, three titles are joining the catalogue: the fighting games Soul Calibur VI and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and action-platformer Blasphemous.

All three games are hitting PS Now on May 3rd. Find out what came to PS Now in April here.

It’s important to note that PS Now is getting folded into an expanded PlayStation Plus in June. A full breakdown of the pricing of this service, which will simply be called PlayStation Plus, can be found here. Just note that converting to the service through existing PS Now/Plus memberships is… complicated.

Source: PlayStation