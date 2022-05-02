Google will release another Pixel 3a and 3a XL update by July: report

While Google only guaranteed that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL would receive updates until May 2022, it seems like the duo of handsets will get one more update after all.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said the following:

“In May 2019 at the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we announced that the devices would receive three years of software updates and three years of security updates from when our devices first became available on the Google Store. The final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will rollout to users by July 2022.”

It doesn’t seem like the Pixel 3a or 3a XL will get an update alongside the QPR3 or be a part of the Android 13 beta (we already knew this) ,but thankfully, both devices will receive a new update in either June or July.

Source: 9to5Google