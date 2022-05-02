Eero’s new Home Mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale at Best Buy

Amazon-owned Eero’s latest Home Mesh Wi-Fi systems — the Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ are currently discounted at Best Buy.

The 6+ and Pro 6E’s predecessors only supported Wi-Fi 6, limiting them to use 2.4 GHz or 5GHz radio bands, whereas the new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-fi systems can operate on the 6 GHz band, allowing multiple devices to use the internet at once without congestion, great for dense network environments like offices.

The new Eero Pro 6E can support over 100 devices simultaneously, with speeds up to 2.3Gbps, which is great for gaming, streaming 8K videos or live streaming. Additionally, since the device has two ethernet ports (2.5 GbE and 1.0 GbE), the Eero Pro 6E can support multigigabit internet plans.

Regularly available for $999.99, the Eero Pro 6E’s 3-pack is currently available at Best Buy for $848.99, marking a $151 discount on the recently-released product.

Similarly, the Eero 6+ can support over 75 devices at once, though it does not support Wi-Fi 6E. It is ideal for those with a gigabit internet connection, with a single unit covering up to 140 square metres and a 3-pack covering about 420 square metres.

Regularly available for $429.99, the Eero 6+ 3-pack is currently available at Best Buy for $364.99, marking a $65 discount.

