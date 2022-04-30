Apple teases Star Wars focused Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound film ahead of May the Fourth

Apple has released a brief teaser for an upcoming Star Wars-focused Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound film. This project is made in collaboration with LucasFilm and debuts on Star Wars Day next week.

A one-minute-long teaser of the Behind the Mac film showcases the Skywalker Sound division at LucasFilm.

This team is in charge of the generation and creation of sounds within the iconic franchise. The teaser questions whether one could identify the movie and scene of the said movie based on sounds. We hear quick snippets of Darth Vader and lightsabers. The film showcases the artists and the various ways they produce the sounds and audio.

Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound pulls the curtain back and shows how the division uses Apple’s Mac products and other tools to create the audio for various Star Wars projects.

The Skywalker Sound division was founded in 1975 and plays an integral role in the Star Wars franchise. Additionally, the division has worked on other high-profile projects including Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and various Marvel films.

Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound releases in full on May 4th. This day is also recognized as Star Wars Day and referred to as May the Fourth, drawing back to the franchise.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumors