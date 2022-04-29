Ontario is getting 50 new EV chargers, thanks to an investment from the Government of Canada and Alectra Energy Services.

The Level 2 chargers will be installed in the municipalities of St. Catharines, Barrie and Markham by spring.

The project costs $960,000. The government is financing $250,000 through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Alectra Energy Services is contributing more than $710,000.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play,” Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, said. “Investing in more EV chargers…will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

Last week Ottawa announced an extension of its Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program. Now available until March 2025, the program incentivizes Canadians to purchase EVs.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Natural Resources Canada